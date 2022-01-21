Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

SBNY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 51.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 30.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

