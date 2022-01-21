Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 5.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shares were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 12,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,003,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SVM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $651.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.