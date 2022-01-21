SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 35.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 91,450 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 69,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 33.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

