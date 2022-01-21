Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 638,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,362. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

