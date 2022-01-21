SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,426,000 after acquiring an additional 102,879 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after purchasing an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $103,097,000.

SITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $184.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

