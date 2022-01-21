Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €146.10 ($166.02).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €158.40 ($180.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 52 week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €155.23 and its 200 day moving average is €135.34. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

