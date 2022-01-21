Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($168.98) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($184.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €146.10 ($166.02).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €158.40 ($180.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 52 week low of €93.35 ($106.08) and a 52 week high of €170.30 ($193.52). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €155.23 and its 200 day moving average is €135.34. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

