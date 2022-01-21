SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKYW opened at $39.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.80. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.85.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. SkyWest’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

