SMART Global Stock to Split on Wednesday, February 2nd (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Wednesday, February 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 2nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SGH stock opened at $58.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $36.88 and a 1-year high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.06.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Europe raised their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other SMART Global news, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,107,655.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 73,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,932 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SMART Global by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

