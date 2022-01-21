Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Trading Down 5.1%

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)’s stock price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.03. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 975,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Smart Share Global alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EM. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,315,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the second quarter valued at about $24,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $12,412,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $6,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global in the second quarter worth about $2,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.