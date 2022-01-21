SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.45

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.45 and traded as low as C$31.36. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$31.39, with a volume of 215,697 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRU.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.77. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.50.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

