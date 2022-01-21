SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMBK shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $446.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

