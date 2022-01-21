SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.11

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 7.11 and last traded at 7.12, with a volume of 27270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 7.58.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMRT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get SmartRent alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of 9.67.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 35.13 million during the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.