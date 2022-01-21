SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (SCRF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on February 24th

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SCRF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SME Credit Realisation Fund stock opened at GBX 91.47 ($1.25) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 85.07. SME Credit Realisation Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 58.01 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 95 ($1.30).

About SME Credit Realisation Fund

SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs International. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests both directly and indirectly in a diversified portfolio of credit assets. SME Credit Realisation Fund Limited was formed in 2015 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

