Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

SNPO opened at $17.29 on Friday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $9,728,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $2,501,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

