Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in December

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.
SNPO opened at $17.29 on Friday. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Snap One in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
