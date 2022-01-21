Snap One Holdings Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 24th (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One’s (NASDAQ:SNPO) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 24th. Snap One had issued 13,850,000 shares in its public offering on July 28th. The total size of the offering was $249,300,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of Snap One’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPO shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of SNPO stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. Snap One has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $127,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the third quarter worth about $3,964,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

