Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $17.86. Sohu.com shares last traded at $17.77, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $702.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. Sohu.com had a net margin of 108.01% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $216.09 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.