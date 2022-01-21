Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the December 15th total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,712. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.