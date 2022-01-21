Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 7.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 5,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

