Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 7.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.82. Approximately 5,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.
DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04.
In related news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
