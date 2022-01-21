Somnium Space Cubes Achieves Market Cap of $69.22 Million (CUBE)

Somnium Space Cubes (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Somnium Space Cubes coin can currently be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00014255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Somnium Space Cubes has a market cap of $69.22 million and $798,164.00 worth of Somnium Space Cubes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Somnium Space Cubes has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006498 BTC.

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Profile

CUBE is a coin. Somnium Space Cubes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. Somnium Space Cubes’ official Twitter account is @SomniumSpace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for autonomous car. With the use of blockchain technology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. The official Cube ticker is “AUTO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “CUBE” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Somnium Space Cubes Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Somnium Space Cubes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Somnium Space Cubes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Somnium Space Cubes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

