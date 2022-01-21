Sonja Anne Theisen Sells 1,066 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

