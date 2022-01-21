Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Up 17.6% in December

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.