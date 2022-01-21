SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $27.69. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 463 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SP Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.