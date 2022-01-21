SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.41

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $27.69. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 463 shares.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $638.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 4.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 279,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,555,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SP Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 104,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,097 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in SP Plus by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
About SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.
