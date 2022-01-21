SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,281,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $83,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,134,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $65.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.