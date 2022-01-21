SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 53,782 shares.The stock last traded at $39.50 and had previously closed at $39.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

