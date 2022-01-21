Spectrum (SPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,339.20

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Spectrum has a market cap of $13,339.20 and $1,787.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00316848 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001055 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003533 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

