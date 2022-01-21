Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

SPRO opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.53. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.84% and a negative net margin of 454.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 8,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $116,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $2,629,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 207,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,886. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.