Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $509.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will announce $509.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.24 million and the highest is $544.38 million. Spire reported sales of $512.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS.

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spire by 75.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 380,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,987,000 after buying an additional 244,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after buying an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Spire by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,176,000 after buying an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

