Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

SRC opened at $45.70 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 458,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

