Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Sprague Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SRLP stock opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $436.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $665.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.29 million. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 102.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently -42.54%.

In related news, CFO David C. Long bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined products and natural gas. It operates its business through the following segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment offers refined products, such as heating oil, diesel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel and gasoline.

