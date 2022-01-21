Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of SQSP stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. 2,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,862. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

