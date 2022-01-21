S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Short Interest Up 20.3% in December

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,200 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the December 15th total of 400,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,328,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,493,000 after buying an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 2,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

