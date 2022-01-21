Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €67.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Stabilus (ETR:STM) has been assigned a €67.00 ($76.14) price target by Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stabilus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

STM opened at €66.65 ($75.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €64.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.73. Stabilus has a one year low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a one year high of €72.55 ($82.44). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.22.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

