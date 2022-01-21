State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 400 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

PAR opened at $38.97 on Friday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.88.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

