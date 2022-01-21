State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 480 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JACK. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

JACK opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.13 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock valued at $171,350. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

