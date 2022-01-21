State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in iRobot were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 111,688 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 105,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 76,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRBT opened at $64.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.23. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.53.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

