State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Stoneridge worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 102,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRI. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

