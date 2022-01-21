State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $629,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

CTBI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $787.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

