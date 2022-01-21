State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $661,000 Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Phreesia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $386,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 10,428 shares of company stock worth $760,343 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $31.00 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

