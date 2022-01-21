State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 23,992 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,992 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 107,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $45.83 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.