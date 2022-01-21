State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $474,000 Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

