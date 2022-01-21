Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $96,100.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $90,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $124,700.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $117,350.00.

STEM stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.38. 3,662,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,877,760. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $188,719,000. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at $56,378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stem by 158.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

