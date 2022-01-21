STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SNVVF stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

