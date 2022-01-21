Stephens Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $232.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $225.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.22.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.57 and a 200-day moving average of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

