Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Sterling Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE STL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,849,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

