Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC cut Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

EDF stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige acquired 8,000 shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

