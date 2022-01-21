STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $33.00. The company traded as low as $30.62 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 153917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

STOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

