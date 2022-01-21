STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP purchased a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

