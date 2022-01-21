Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,079.90

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,079.90 and traded as low as $1,740.97. Straumann shares last traded at $1,754.58, with a volume of 31 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Straumann alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,070.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,978.67.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.