StrongHands (SHND) 1-Day Volume Tops $12.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $331,326.32 and $12.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,537,846,471 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.