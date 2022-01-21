Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDIG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

