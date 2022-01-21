Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDIG. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.